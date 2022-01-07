ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,420 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after buying an additional 652,265 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,158,000 after buying an additional 469,352 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after buying an additional 459,378 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,360,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,357,000 after buying an additional 429,435 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,131,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after buying an additional 425,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMHC. Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,749.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,755 shares of company stock worth $7,682,975 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

