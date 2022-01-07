ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 382,740.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,302 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,228 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWN. Raymond James boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.12.

SWN opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

