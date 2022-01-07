Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will announce sales of $1.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $54.28. 261,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,262,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $53.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

