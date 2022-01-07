Citigroup Raises ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $62.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.86. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,398,000 after purchasing an additional 139,084 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $238,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 623,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 323,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,792 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

