Citigroup Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $287.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.35.

UNP opened at $253.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $162.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.95 and a 200-day moving average of $226.88. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $254.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

