Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $99.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cirrus Logic is benefiting from strong demand for its audio and haptic solutions. Solid customer engagement across its portfolio is a boon. Increase in penetration of its audio solutions in smartphones is a positive. Penetration in the Android market is also an upside for the company. Growth opportunities in voice biometrics and closed-loop controllers are likely to be the key catalysts. Moreover, a debt-free balance sheet is a major upside. Nonetheless, its near-term prospect looks gloomy as it might not be able to fully capitalize on opportunities from strong semiconductor demand due to supply constraint. Moreover, competition from semiconductor stalwarts, adverse currency translations, and a volatile macroeconomic environment are other challenges. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

CRUS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.84.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $89.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average is $83.34. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,393 shares of company stock worth $4,766,630 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,943,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1,300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 215,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,714,000 after purchasing an additional 199,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

