Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.34

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 16516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,148,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,340,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,510,000.

About Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

