Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.34

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 16516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79.
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)
Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc
See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.