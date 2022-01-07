Cipher (CPR) Price Tops $0.0005

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $35,814.29 and $2,163.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00415406 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000153 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009605 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000974 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $570.26 or 0.01327162 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Cipher Profile

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars.

