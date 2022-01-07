Cigna (NYSE:CI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $278.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $236.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CI. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.21.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI opened at $227.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.89. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.