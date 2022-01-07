CIBC Trims Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Target Price to C$8.00

Tilray (TSE:TLRY) had its price target cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of TLRY traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.27. 2,374,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,897. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.04. Tilray has a twelve month low of C$7.99 and a twelve month high of C$27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a PE ratio of -5.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92.

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

