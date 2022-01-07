CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Short Interest Down 30.2% in December

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,500 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 629,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Get CI Financial alerts:

NYSE:CIXX opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1447 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 452,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 240,438 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 675,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 126,920 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.