CHS Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCP opened at $30.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10.
About CHS
