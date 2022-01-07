CHS Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCP opened at $30.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

