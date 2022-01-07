Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Update

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CJEWY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup upgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.
Shares of CJEWY opened at $16.33 on Friday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01.
About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.
Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.