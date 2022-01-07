Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Update

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CJEWY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup upgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of CJEWY opened at $16.33 on Friday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.2323 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

