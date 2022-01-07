China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.51 and last traded at $56.73. Approximately 3,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 5,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.95.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.