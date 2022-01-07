Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Gap Down to $6.75

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $6.54. Chimerix shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 2,987 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chimerix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $535.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chimerix by 91.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

