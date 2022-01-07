Chiliz Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $185.61 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00057796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,954,919,766 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

