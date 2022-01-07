Chia Network Price Hits $93.27 on Major Exchanges (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Chia Network has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for approximately $93.27 or 0.00215743 BTC on major exchanges. Chia Network has a market cap of $257.80 million and $13.94 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00062123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00071705 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.23 or 0.07893183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00076621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,149.95 or 0.99814640 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008107 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,764,162 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

