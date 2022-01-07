Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,201,912. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The stock has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

