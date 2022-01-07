Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.13

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.13 and traded as high as C$14.41. Chesswood Group shares last traded at C$14.25, with a volume of 4,349 shares trading hands.

CHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$236.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 40.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$37.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesswood Group Limited will post 1.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

In other news, Director Edward Sonshine sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.39, for a total transaction of C$443,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at C$89,218. Also, Director Frederick William Steiner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.28, for a total value of C$71,412.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,095,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,649,682.72. Insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $728,374 over the last 90 days.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

