Check Capital Management Inc. CA Lowers Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA cut its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 39,940 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands accounts for approximately 0.1% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $714,194,000 after buying an additional 569,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,259,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $508,925,000 after buying an additional 438,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,152,000 after buying an additional 1,301,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,278,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after purchasing an additional 592,304 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.7% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,776,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,173,000 after purchasing an additional 172,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

