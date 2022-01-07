Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

GTLS stock opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.90. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $119.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 25.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at about $144,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

