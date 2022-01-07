ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Short Interest Update

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,910,000 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the November 30th total of 13,310,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.06.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $56,256.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $9,933,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,009,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,480,452. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,937,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,425,030. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.