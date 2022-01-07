ChainX Price Hits $1.50 on Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, ChainX has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00003507 BTC on major exchanges. ChainX has a total market cap of $18.07 million and $571,173.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00061023 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00068491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.32 or 0.07798953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00075944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,720.00 or 0.99801956 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007831 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,035,675 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

