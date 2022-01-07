Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 75.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $353.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,610. The company has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.86 and its 200-day moving average is $332.57.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.60.

In other news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

