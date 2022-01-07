Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.36. 2,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.89 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.36.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

