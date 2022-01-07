Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 767 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,407.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $382.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,883,531. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.10 and its 200-day moving average is $376.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

