Centric Swap (CNS) Market Capitalization Tops $2.06 Million

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Centric Swap has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $889,000.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

