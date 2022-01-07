CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Shares Down 1.2%

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.89). 87,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 110,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.75 ($1.91).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of CentralNic Group from GBX 220 ($2.96) to GBX 230 ($3.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 143.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 114.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £354.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.88.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

