Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Lifted to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have C$13.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$10.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CG. Cormark lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, December 6th. CSFB lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.57.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

TSE CG opened at C$10.48 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$15.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 6.30.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.3200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -7.13%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.