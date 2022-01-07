Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $96.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Truist from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.75% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.16.
Centene stock opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $85.44.
In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,653,442. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 86.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 164.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
