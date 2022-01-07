Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $96.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Truist from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.16.

Centene stock opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $85.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,653,442. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 86.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 164.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

