Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Trading Down 3%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)’s stock price fell 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.93. 482,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 705,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cemtrex by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cemtrex by 703.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 64,256 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

