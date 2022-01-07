Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $16.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $39.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cellectis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $360.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.18.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 188.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 671.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 51,889 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cellectis during the second quarter worth about $19,529,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cellectis during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 50.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 99,370 shares during the last quarter. 35.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

