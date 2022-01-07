CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.68. CDK Global reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

CDK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in CDK Global by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.37. 8,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,832. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85. CDK Global has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

