Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $287.10 and last traded at $287.10. 586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 39,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 20.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.