Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.0% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 22,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,752,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,442,000 after buying an additional 94,167 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 28.9% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.05.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $220.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.34 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.76. The firm has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

