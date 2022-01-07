Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 16,353 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $712,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,554 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $339,960.34.

On Thursday, November 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 4,446 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $271,428.30.

On Thursday, October 21st, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $314,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.63. 216,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.18. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

