Casper (CSPR) Achieves Market Cap of $364.12 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $364.12 million and approximately $20.69 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00060425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00069410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.44 or 0.07588585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00073757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,207.02 or 0.99921203 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007763 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,585,315,643 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,724,015 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

