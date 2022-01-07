Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.14.
CAS stock opened at C$14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cascades has a one year low of C$12.82 and a one year high of C$18.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.15.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
