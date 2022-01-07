Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.14.

CAS stock opened at C$14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cascades has a one year low of C$12.82 and a one year high of C$18.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.15.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1,000.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

