Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Down 41.0% in December

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,100 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the November 30th total of 554,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 363.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $10.89 on Friday. Cascades has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CADNF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Cascades to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. CIBC downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Desjardins cut their target price on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

