Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

CRRFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Shares of CRRFY stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.11. 238,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,777. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $4.78.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.