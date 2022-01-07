Carol Moore Sells 19,059 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $133,413.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carol Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Carol Moore sold 110,000 shares of Cerus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $873,400.00.

NASDAQ CERS opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.13. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cerus by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cerus by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 285,672 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 77,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

