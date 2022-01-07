Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 443 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $124,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV opened at $110.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.46. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.