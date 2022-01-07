Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,082 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $50.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.12. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.70 and a 12-month high of $51.41.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.