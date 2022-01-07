Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $159.44

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$159.44 and last traded at C$161.87, with a volume of 52273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$166.57.

CJT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. NBF decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$236.18.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$173.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$185.74.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C($0.61). The business had revenue of C$189.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cargojet Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Cargojet Company Profile (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

