CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Down to $7.99

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.99, but opened at $7.76. CareMax shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 437 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMAX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CareMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.99 million. Analysts predict that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMAX. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,870,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,068,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,525,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,296,000. Finally, Loews Corp acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,000,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

