CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post $75.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $75.98 million. CareDx posted sales of $58.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $292.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $293.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $341.59 million, with estimates ranging from $337.20 million to $350.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

CDNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $494,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,432,425. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 4.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CareDx by 269.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 66,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CareDx by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,928,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 32.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 847,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,697,000 after purchasing an additional 209,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CareDx by 41.9% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 26,566 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -114.83 and a beta of 0.58. CareDx has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.19.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

