CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,300 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the November 30th total of 215,600 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.96. 50,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,019. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $88.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.82 million. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareCloud news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $116,685. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in CareCloud by 3.2% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CareCloud by 16.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CareCloud by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 287,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CareCloud by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CareCloud by 274.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 81,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

