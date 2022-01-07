Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $24.14 Million Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,382,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 5.0% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $24,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $919,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,086,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 93,409 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,709,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,604,000 after purchasing an additional 366,872 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $17.80. 46,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,859. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82.

