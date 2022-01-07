Capital Planning Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $256.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,424. The firm has a market cap of $172.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.80. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.71.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

