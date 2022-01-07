Capital Planning Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,328,000 after buying an additional 212,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after purchasing an additional 946,456 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 57.9% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.50.

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.00. 6,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,175. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.51 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.95.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

